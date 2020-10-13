Beach Closed: Work ongoing to upgraded Frigate Strip area

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WORK to upgrade the beach at the Frigate Bay Strip is ongoing, forcing officials to close the area to swimming activities until completion in the middle of January.

The upgrading work comes at a time when the Federation is preparing to reopen its borders to tourists, and Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant is brushing aside criticisms that the work is being undertaken at the most inopportune time.“I don’t have a problem with the critics…What you would recognise is that everything takes money and money is not easy to come by in this period, and so we have been juggling. In addition to that, we want to do some work to ensure that the final product is what St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Grant was at the time responding to a SKNVibes News question during a media tour of the ongoing work at the Frigate Bay Strip.According to the Minister, it is an extension of existing work currently being carried out at the popular hangout location in St. Kitts.

READ MORE>>