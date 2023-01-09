Become A Certified “Rummelier” In St. Kitts

Today, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is launching a distinctive, first-of-its-kind island experience titled “Rummelier Certification Program.” Travellers looking for an exciting and immersive activity while visiting the beautiful island of St. Kitts can take advantage of the unique rum program that includes both practical and theoretical courses.

Led by two of St. Kitts’ prestigious rum experts, the Rummelier Certification Program invites travellers to deep-dive into the history of rum and distilling rum, gain hands-on experience in creating spiced rum and the methodology of creating rum-based cocktails. “The history of Caribbean rum and its influential impact can be seen throughout St. Kitts,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour.

“St. Kitts is home to the oldest surviving rum distillery in the Caribbean and is also home to a growing unconventional rum scene. We are excited to incorporate an integral part of our history into expanding innovative tourism opportunities.