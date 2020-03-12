Best tourism minister ever: PM Harris encourages Number Four to re-elect Grant

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Tourism has played a major role in the growth of the economy and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris at a town hall meeting in Challengers on Tuesday March 10 encouraged the residents of Constituency Number Four to re-elect Tourism Minister the Hon Lindsay Grant.“Lindsay Grant has a proven track record as the best minister of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis… and so I have come to encourage you to give the fullest support to the Honourable Lindsay Grant in Number Four.

The ‘Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future’ town hall meeting was held on the day that five cruise ships were in Basseterre, four at Port Zante – two docked at each of the two piers, and one anchored at South Friars Bay. The five ships brought a total of 16,725 visitors (11,795 passengers and 4,930 crew) to the Federation.