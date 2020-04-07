BFSA Media Release- COVID-19 April 6th 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With the new local developments related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 The Bankers’ and Financial Services Association has made changes to its member institutions’ operating hours starting April 8, 2020.

Please be guided by the following operating hours:
Monday to Thursday    8am to 12pm 
 
Friday             8am to 2pm
Preference will be given to senior citizens and differently abled. We would like to reassure customers that the member associations are committed to supporting you through this difficult time, and are taking added precautions to keep our customers and employees safe, as far as possible.

 

