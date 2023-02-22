kn_flag

inSKN

Bird Rock Traffic Lights could be turned on this week

Source: SKNVibes
Traffic Lights4
Bird Rock, Government, Traffic Lights, Week

TRAFFIC lights in the Bird Rock area will officially be blinking shortly after months of preparatory work and discussions with business owners in that community to alleviate their concerns.

Since the Government commissioned six additional traffic lights in the Basseterre area in March last year, questions remained over the lights in the Bird Rock area, as they were not turned on at the same time.

It was disclosed at the time that several businesses in the area had raised concerns, and discussions were being had to remedy any challenges.

Speaking on WINN FM, Chief Engineer at the Public Works Department, Livingston Pemberton disclosed that the lights would be commissioned sometime this week after the final testing is completed.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates