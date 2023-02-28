Black Hearts Freedom Edition” tremendously successful, NCDF CEO says

Mr. Jerome Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF), is describing “Black Hearts Freedom Edition,” an event staged by the foundation at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on February 26, 2023 as a resounding success.

Speaking to the Department of Information hours later, the CEO expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“I’d just like the thank the general public for coming out to the event…This show was a tremendous success. It was what we called a sold-out show. All 400 seats were packed.

“So again, I’d like to thank the general public for coming out and to support NCDF and to support culture on Nevis in general.

The NCDF CEO stated that since the staging of the show, they have received many congratulatory messages from members of the public.