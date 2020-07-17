Black Rocks Enhancement Project Shows Optimism For The Future Of Tourism

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2020 (SKNIS):

The completion of the viewing decks and much more at Black Rocks marks a significant milestone and is a manifestation of bright hope and optimism for the future of the tourism industry, says Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, adding that there is more to be done in the Black Rocks Enhancement Project.The minister made these remarks at the commissioning of the Black Rocks Viewing Decks on July 15, 2020. He mentioned that the Black Rocks Enhancement Project started in 2016 as a collaboration between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the White Gate Development Corporation.

He noted that a lot has been accomplished over the years that have transformed the facility. These include paved roads, sidewalks, and footpaths to the individual outlets, significantly improved drainage to prevent flooding; construction of ten chattel house style retail outlets; a reception office, and additional washrooms and accommodations for the differently-abled.

Residents from the nearby communities are employed as groundsmen, maintenance, and staff. The viewing platforms are the latest addition to the project.

Minister Grant stated that Black Rocks has been identified as one of five locations for coastal protection and revetment intervention. Similarly, in the near future, there are plans for a mini sugar cane museum within the Black Rock environs, a sea-grape planting exercise, and the construction of a stairwell with handrails to the beach below.

“I have been advised that if you think that the views from up here on the pasture are stunning, you will be blown away by what the beachside has to offer: wind-sculpted rock formations, 400-year-old lava flows frozen in time, wading pools and a blow-hole that have been used for decades by Black Rocks residents to master their swimming abilities for which they are very well known,” he said.

The minister stated that these new features will add a new dimension to the Black Rocks experience thanks to White Gate Development Corporation.

Minister Grant expressed heartfelt thanks to Ellis Hazel, CEO and Managing Director of the White Gate Development Corporation and also the Corporation in general for their continued partnership and unwavering support on the project.

“Some $1.9 million has already been invested in developing and enhancing this natural attraction,” said Minister Grant.