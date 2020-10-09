Black Rocks Events Notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The general public is reminded that permission must be sought from the Ministry of Tourism prior to hosting social events at the Black Rocks facility, including the deck/viewing platforms.

These events include :

• Weddings

• Parties

• Fetes

• Fairs/Bazaars

• Festivals

• Film and Theatre Productions

• Any other organized Social Activity

To gain permission kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467-1390, or email: ministryoftourismstkitts@gmail.com

