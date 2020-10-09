Black Rocks Events Notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)
The general public is reminded that permission must be sought from the Ministry of Tourism prior to hosting social events at the Black Rocks facility, including the deck/viewing platforms.
These events include:
• Weddings
• Parties
• Fetes
• Fairs/Bazaars
• Festivals
• Film and Theatre Productions
• Any other organized Social Activity
To gain permission kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467-1390, or email: ministryoftourismstkitts@gmail.com
