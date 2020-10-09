Black Rocks Events Notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The general public is reminded that permission must be sought from the Ministry of Tourism prior to hosting social events at the Black Rocks facility, including the deck/viewing platforms.

These events include:

•    Weddings
•    Parties
•    Fetes
•    Fairs/Bazaars
•    Festivals
•    Film and Theatre Productions
•    Any other organized Social Activity

 

To gain permission kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467-1390, oemailministryoftourismstkitts@gmail.com
