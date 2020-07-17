Black Rocks Viewing Decks Officially Commissioned

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2020 (SKNIS):

The recently completed Black Rocks Viewing Decks, which have been creating a buzz across the Federation over the past few weeks, were formally commissioned at a brief but significant ceremony held at the site on July 15, 2020.Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, stated that the new addition to the country’s tourism product continues to receive

rave reviews about the added value that the suspended decks have brought to the already popular attraction.He noted that the decks allow patrons to safely experience, up-close, “wind-swept vegetation, rugged terrain, and charred volcanic ruins that litter the black sand beach below.”“Black Rocks is indeed an enigma. A mix of nature’s destructive forces and her rugged charm and unconventional beauty,” said the minister. “I’m sure we have all seen on Facebook the magnificent drone footage of the decks.”

Minister Grant stated that citizens from across the entire Federation have “flocked to the site in unprecedented numbers proudly sharing their selfies and family photos.” He mentioned that the decks were also featured in King Socrates COVID-19 calypso.

He added that the decks have already hosted a number of children’s parties. Also, recently a young man proposed to his girlfriend on the decks. “Quite a lot of local traffic.

“These are the things that keep us inspired, keep us motivated in the Ministry of Tourism, seeing our citizens appreciating, using, and familiarizing themselves with what we often refer to as the tourism product,” Minister Grant said.

“In reality, these are our assets to be enjoyed first by us, lovingly cared for by us, so that they can be shared with our visitors when they come to our island,” said the minister. “Yes, collectively we are the custodians and stewards of the entire tourism product, natural and manmade, tangible and intangible.”