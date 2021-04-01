Boom in hotel and residential construction creating jobs for residents in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has long maintained that the construction sector will be one of the key sectors that will help rebuild the economy of the twin island Federation post COVID-19. And on Tuesday, March 30, the honourable prime minister saw evidence of this firsthand when he visited the Hillsboro Suites and Residences located at Mattingley Farm, Sunset Reef St. Kitts situated at Palmetto Point, Trinity, and the Royal St. Kitts Hotel where construction work is currently ongoing.

While addressing the media during his tour of Hillsboro Suites and Residences, Prime Minister Harris said he was particularly pleased with the number of young tradesmen employed during the construction phase of the project.“I was encouraged by the number of persons I saw on site today which means that real people are getting real jobs and real income, and this is part of what is happening. On the opening of this project.

