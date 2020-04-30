Boosting the immune system could help fight COVID-19 effects, says Chief Medical Officer

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS):
The immune system performs a remarkable job at fighting off foreign cells to protect us against illnesses. Against this backdrop, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws appealed to citizens and residents to boost their immune systems to help fight the effects of COVID-19.“While there is currently no cure for the Coronavirus there are some steps everyone can take to help support their natural defenses against viruses like this one. The body’s immune system is what helps to fight off those pathogens. There are several ways in which you can support your immune system to make it as strong and effective as possible,” said Dr. Laws.