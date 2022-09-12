Bosch leads the way as Royals make it four from four

Barbados Royals maintained their 100% record with a dominant victory over the Saint Lucia Kings in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and that proved an inspired decision as they made regular inroads into the Kings top order to leave them teetering on 90/5.

However the international pair of Tim David and David Wiese put together a rescue act to ensure the Kings posted a respectable total for their bowlers to try and defend.

That total never looked enough in the Barbados Royals reply as Corbin Bosch arrived with the bat in the Hero CPL to lead his side to victory.

Earlier on the Kings had posted what looked a competitive total of 169/6. Reaching 50/1 at the end of the PowerPlay a solid foundation was established for their middle and lower order to capitalise on.