Brantley condemns farm destruction on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis March 25 2021 (SKNVIBES)

IN light of the continuous wanton destruction of crops and livestock on Nevis, Premier Mark Brantley has again condemned the act, which he implied could negatively affect the drive towards food security on the island.

The latest act occurred earlier this week when the farm of a popular Nevisian and former politician was allegedly damaged.In a lengthy address to reporters on the issue of farm destruction, the Premier reminded that this is the third time for the year it was brought to his attention that there have been instances of destruction of crops and livestock on farms on the island.

Using the platform with the media to address that and the matter involving the latest case, the Premier said he and his Government “condemn unreservedly any criminal actions, any vandalism against our farmers, [and] in fact we condemn it against anyone”.A video that circulated on the island showed images of a farm severely destroyed with its makeshift irrigation damaged.

