BREAKING NEWS: Federation records second COVID-related death

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 21 2021(SKNVIBES)

HEALTH officials in St. Kitts and Nevis have recorded a second death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Federation.

During the NEOC media brief this evening (June 21), Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws made the announcement, which comes several days after Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett had confirmed the first death at a news conference last week. “There are two COVID-19 related deaths. The first was announced last week Thursday, June 17th. The second occurred within the last 24 hours,” Dr. Laws said.

These deaths occur as the Federation continues to record increasing COVID-19 cases, with 273 being active, 21 hospitalisations on record with 10 persons discharged, and nine persons currently at the JNF COVID Ward. Over the last month, the Federation has seen a spike in confirmed cases of the virus, recording more than 300 within that timeframe. However, despite that number, there have been 30 recoveries during the same period.

