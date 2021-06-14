BREAKING NEWS: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 11 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Coronavirus has made its way into Her Majesty’s Prison, as an inmate on Wednesday evening (June 9) reportedly tested positive for the virus while others are said to be monitored.

Reports surfaced this morning (June 11) that nine inmates were said to be positive for the virus, but the Superintendent of Prisons, Terrance James, confirmed to SKNVibes News that only one inmate returned a positive result after complaining of feeling unwell.According to James, the inmate complained of having a headache and stomach pain on Wednesday evening and he was rushed to the hospital, where his sample returned positive the following day.

That case follows two prison officers who had previously also tested positive for the virus. One other inmate, who occupied the same cell as the COVID positive case, complained of feeling unwell and his sample has since beem sent for testing.The Superintendent reminded that the prison in Basseterre is not as large as some of the others in the region or internationally.

