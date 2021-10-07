Breast Cancer cases continue to rise in the Federation

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

JUNIOR Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, Hazel Brandy-Williams has voiced her concerns over the increasing number of breast cancer cases in the Federation.

As the Federation joined the rest of the world to recognise October as Breast Cancer Month, Minister Brandy-Williams seized the opportunity to remind the nation of the staggering number of women diagnosed with the ailment.During her speech to recognise the mMonth, she explained that in 2020 2.30 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer along with approximately 685,000 deaths, globally.

She said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second leading cause of deaths in them, adding that the incidence of breast cancer in the Federation continues to rise and the ailment is now affecting younger patients.According to the Minister, data showed that in 2019, the Federation had recorded 25 new cases of breast cancer and 16 new cases in the following year within the age range of 30 to 90 years.

