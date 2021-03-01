Britain continues today to benefit from the Transatlantic Slave trade

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Black History Month is celebrated in the month of February and is a time to reflect upon the struggles of enslaved Africans and those who have benefited greatly from their exploitation. In speaking at the Black History Month Panel Discussion hosted by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Reparations Committee on February 22, 2021, Dr. Ahmed Reid, Associate Professor of Caribbean History at the City University of New York.

He referenced a tweet sent out by Her Majesty’s Treasury on February 9, 2018, which revealed that “In February 2015, the British Government completed repaying the loan of 20 million pounds that it borrowed to compensate enslavers so that they would agree to the emancipation of the enslaved people in 1834.”He continued, “Positioned as ‘Did you know,’ the tweet claimed that in 1833.

READ MORE>>