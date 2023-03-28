British tourist dies while snorkeling

A probe is underway to better understand how a British tourist met his demise while swimming in the Federation. According to media reports, the man arrived in the Federation on a cruise vessel and was on a snorkeling excursion in South East Peninsula when he encountered difficulties while in the water.

He was reportedly part of a large contingent that came off the vessel that was docked at Port Zante.

Though details of the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been release, it was noted that the man was removed from the water and bystanders performed CPR before he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.