Broadcasters for SKYEXCH 6IXTY confirmed

The broadcasters for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been confirmed with major broadcast deals in the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Australia and across the Caribbean.

In those countries without an exclusive broadcast deal the SKYEXCH 6IXTY will be available to watch on the tournament’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as those of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

United Kingdom – BT Sport

New Zealand – Sky NZ

USA – Willow

South Africa – SuperSport

India – Fancode

Australia – Fox Sports and DAZN

Pan Caribbean – SportsMax

Trinidad & Tobago – TV6

Guyana – E-networks

The 6IXTY is cricket’s newest format with a number of innovations that will bring fans closer to the action than ever before.