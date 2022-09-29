Brooks hundred takes Tallwahs to final

The Jamaica Tallawahs will contest the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final after a 37 run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 2.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to field first and that seemed to be an excellent decision after they reduced the Tallawahs to 37/2 in the PowerPlay.

However, Shamarh Brooks produced one of the all-time great Hero CPL innings to guide the Tallawahs to a season high 226/4. His unbeaten 109 came off 52 balls and along with Imad Wasim the pair plundered 103 runs from the final five overs to take the game away from the Amazon Warriors.

The chase was always going to be hard going for the Amazon Warriors and so it proved. Despite losing Mohammad Amir to injury the Tallawahs bowling unit produced a controlled performance that kept the Amazon Warriors in check throughout.