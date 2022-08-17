Buckley’s Estate man wounded in Basseterre

POLICE in Basseterre are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the multiple wounding of a male resident of Buckley’s Estate.

In a press statement, police informed that ranks had responded to a report of a wounding incident that occurred on Saturday (Aug. 13) along Cayon Street in the vicinity of the Methodist Church.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an assailant, with a sharp object, had inflicted three lacerations on the body of Eric Williams of Buckley’s Estate.

One of the lacerations was to the right side of his jaw, one to his chin and the other to his throat.

Williams reportedly went to the JNF General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.