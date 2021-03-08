Building on our Legacy: ZIZ at 60 presents refrigerator to Ade’s Place

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 6, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Staff and trainees at Ade’s Place, a centre for adults with disabilities, were on Friday March 5 the proud recipients of a 13 cubic feet refrigerator courtesy of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) which is celebrating its 60th anniversary under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy, ZIZ at 60!’“As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary we thought it best to show our community spiritedness by presenting a gift to Ade’s Place,” said Acting General Manager of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Mr Vere Galloway, at a simple but significant handover ceremony held at the centre which is located on Fern Street in Greenlands, Basseterre.

The ZIZ team which included, Sales and Marketing Manager Mr Grell Browne, Radio Manager Mr Alva Bradley, and Marketing and Sales Officer Ms Scoticia Hendrickson, was received at the centre by Chairperson of Ade’s Place Board, Dr Robertine Chaderton, Board Member Ms Clarice Cotton, Director Ms LaToya Merchant, instructors and trainees.

