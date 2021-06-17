Bus drivers urged to strictly adhere to seating capacity guidelines in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

Bus drivers in St. Kitts and Nevis are reminded to strictly adhere to the regulation limiting the number of passengers allowed in the vehicle at one time.The 50 percent seating capacity limitation is a temporary public health and safety measure designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the twin-island Federation.

On the June 15, 2021, edition of Leadership Matters, Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry noted that in the past some public transportation drivers have chosen to ignore the regulation and have exceeded the seating capacity.“So far, what we have been doing is asking the extra passengers to come out of the vehicle,” he said, noting that this has been an inconvenience for passengers. “We really ask the bus operators to take your passengers’ safety and comfort into consideration when you are deciding to overload your bus.”

However, Superintendent Henry noted that sometimes officers are forced to take a firmer approach under certain circumstances when confronted by such violations. “Last weekend, two bus operators were arrested for carrying more passengers than they were permitted to carry,” he indicated. “… You can be arrested and the fine, if you are convicted in court, is up to $5,000 … or six months imprisonment or both.”

The senior police official noted that law enforcement is committed to discharging its responsibilities for public safety in support of the Ministry of Health. He asked everyone to cooperate with all of the regulations to flatten the curve of the second wave of COVID-19.