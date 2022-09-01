Business community members in Nevis hail the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union

The Nevis Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, on Tuesday August 30 continued with its year-long monthly presentation of care packages to some of it members with presentations to four longstanding business partners as part of its year-long 50th anniversary celebrations.

“I am here today from the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union because we are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year, and as part of our celebration we are giving back to some of our members, and this month we have chosen our business partners,” said General Manager’s Executive Officer, and coordinator of the 50th Anniversary Care Packages Committee, Ms Patulia Huggins, as she made the presentation to Mr Meredith Hendrickson of Hendrickson’s Construction Services of Webb’s Ground in Gingerland.

The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited, which is the oldest credit union in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis having been registered on July 25, 1972, is celebrating under the theme ‘Consistency, Financial Security & Serving the Community – 50 years of Development and Prosperity’.