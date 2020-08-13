Business establishments urged to observe COVID-19 safety guidelines in face of re-opening of SKN borders

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 28, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Business establishments on Nevis are being cautioned to continue to observe the mandatory COVID-19 safety guidelines for operation, especially in light of plans to re-open St. Kitts and Nevis’ borders.Ms. Risa Paul, head of the Nevis COVID-19 Compliance Task Force, has indicated scaled up inspections and revisits as they seek to ensure business places and institutions remain compliant.

“Right now we have stepped up the number of re-inspections to ensure people are doing what they’re supposed to do in terms of the safety protocols they are required to adhere to.“In terms of compliance, generally people are being a bit more relaxed because of the low number of active cases on the island, so we go out and educate them that they should continue to follow the protocols. It is especially critical now that we are preparing to re-open the borders and allow visitors to come in,” she said in an interview with the Department of Information.

