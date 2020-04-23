Business operators selling liquor on retail will be fined, jailed or both

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 22 2020 (SKNVIBES)

CONTRARY to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 5) Regulations, some business operators in the Federation have been reportedly selling liquor on a retail basis to their customers.

Anyone caught contravening this aspect of the Regulations can either be fined or jailed, or both.According to a police communiqué, this infringement of the law was highlighted by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry during a recent ‘Police With You Programme’, in which he explained how the business operators were trying to conduct the illegal activity.

“We have information, and we have confirmed it, that there are some operators – some shops – their doors are closed, but they have this way of getting people inside with the doors closed or passing things through a window or through a side door and still having the type of socialising that we are asking not to happen.

READ MORE>>

