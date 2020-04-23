Business operators selling liquor on retail will be fined, jailed or both

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 22 2020 (SKNVIBES)
CONTRARY to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 5) Regulations, some business operators in the Federation have been reportedly selling liquor on a retail basis to their customers.
Anyone caught contravening this aspect of the Regulations can either be fined or jailed, or both.According to a police communiqué, this infringement of the law was highlighted by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry during a recent ‘Police With You Programme’, in which he explained how the business operators were trying to conduct the illegal activity.