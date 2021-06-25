Businesses in Nevis invited to meet with COVID-19 Task Force

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 24 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is a notice from the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force for businesses on the island.The Nevis COVID-19 Task Force invites ALL businesses on Nevis to a virtual meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 .

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control measures that can be adopted or strengthened to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.Kindly make a special effort to attend this very important virtual meeting and take part in the discussion, as we all do our part to keep Nevis safe.

