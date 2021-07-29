Butlers Road Rehabilitation Project advancing at a steady pace, says Public Works Director

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 27, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation project underway in Butlers, St. James has been advancing at a steady pace with approximately 50 percent of the retaining walls already near completion.In an interview with the Department of Information on July 27, 2021, Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) gave a progress report on the project which commenced June 08.

“Before we begin the actual work on the road itself we have to erect retaining walls along the sides of the carriageway. So far we have at least five contractors on the the ground working on the project so those retaining walls are progressing at a steady pace; in fact we just started another one today. “Most of the walls on the upper half of Cistern Road are nearing completion and we have started work on the walls on the lower section of the roadway. It’s taking some time to get all of these walls completed, approximately another six weeks, so we are targeting mid-September to start work on the road itself.

