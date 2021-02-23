Cabinet gets the ball rolling with COVID-19 Vaccine

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 23 2021 (SKNVIBES)

FRONTLINE workers, the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with medical doctors and frontline workers were the first to receive jabs of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

This was made possible through the donations of 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine by the Government of Dominica through a donation from the People of India, which is part of a large tranche of 500,000 doses being made to the region.Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson was the first to receive the jab in the presence of a packed Newtown Clinic and viewed across the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, in her speech, reminded that the rollout of the Vaccine would be done in a phased approach across the Federation.In highlighting the major drivers for vaccination, the CMO stated: “The goals of our programme are: 1) to decrease death and serious disease; 2) preserve functioning societies; and 3) reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on our people who are already facing disparities.”

