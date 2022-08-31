Cabinet welcomes Dwayne Bravo and the 6IXTY championship trophy

Dwayne Bravo, Captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots cricket team, paid a courtesy call on the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (August 29, 2022) to meet the new administration and celebrate the team’s success in The 6IXTY.

Bravo warmly greeted the ministers and showed off the Universe Boss Trophy to the Cabinet. He expressed pride in the accomplishment of the team in the new 60-ball competition introduced by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The ministers welcomed Captain Bravo and enjoyed a lighthearted moment taking pictures with the popular cricketer and the championship trophy named after the Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Gayle is the brand ambassador for The 6IXTY and took to the field for the Patriots as well.

The Patriots won the inaugural competition on Sunday (August 28, 2022) defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets. The victory was secured with the support of home fans as all of the matches for The 6IXTY were played at Warner Park in Basseterre.