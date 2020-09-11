Cable to begin digital transformation

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE long-awaited plan to roll out a digital platform for TV subscribers in St. Kitts is in the pipeline and could be completed as soon as next year.

Officials at the Cable St. Kitts confirmed that work on the digital fibre optic network would begin in earnest in the coming weeks when the threat posed by COVID-19 eases.At the company’s launch of its new online portal, officials were asked about the fibre optic network, which is expected to bring the company in line with other similar entities in a modern era.

According to Chief Executive Officer Patricia Walters, the company had planned to begin work early in this year but the Coronavirus impeded their push to begin the ground work.While responding to a reporter’s question, the CEO noted that in the next two months “you will start seeing fibre upgrades”.“Now, we have been upgrading our internet network all year. You will see our crew out.

READ MORE>>