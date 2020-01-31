CADRES poll results fair, accurate and uninfluenced, says Wickham

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Director of the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), Mr. Peter Wickham, said that the results of polls conducted by the reputable regional firm represent a true reflection of what is taking place on the ground at a particular time, and that these results are in no way influenced or altered by clients.

Mr. Wickham’s comments came on the heels of the recently released results of a national poll that showed the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition is poised to win the next general elections based on its findings. The survey was carried out in October 2019.The Barbados pollster, who was at the time discussing the poll results on the programme “Frank & Candid” on ZIZ Radio on Wednesday, January 29.