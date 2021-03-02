CAGE ST.KITTS: Kevin Charles became the Eighteenth (18th) Jackpot winner

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

On Friday February 26th Kevin Charles became the Eighteenth (18th) MEGA CASH Jackpot Progressive Winner in the CAGE “Caribbean Cash” Progressives since we started in December 2019. He won $12,079.72ec at Royal Palm Located in Nevis.Kevin excitedly shared that he has been playing with us for a number of years and is very excited that he won such a huge amount and very grateful as his winning came at the most Wonderful time of the year Christmas.

For the past 12 months of this year CAGE ST.KITTS & NEVIS has paid out over $521,296.45ec, in Progressive Jackpot prizes. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressives games. CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play.

READ MORE>>