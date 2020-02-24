Call for Proposals – Small Grants Programme

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

Community Notice

Officials from the Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), encourage civil society organizations, Non-Government Organizations, community groups and associations to apply for grant funding to undertake projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and preservation while providing livelihood opportunities for local communities.

To request additional information on the application process, please email iliswatts@unops.org. Information can also be requested by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 1-869-662-3135.

Requests for information should be received no later than Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X