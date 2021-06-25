Campbell-Brown retires; PM Holiness says thank you

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 25 2021(SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING a long and successful athletics career, Jamaica’s sprint sensation, Veronica Campbell-Brown has decided to take off her spikes, signalling an end to her participation in the sports discipline.

In a social media post, Campbell-Brown reflected on her successes that span more than 20 years.She wrote in part, “…I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history.

“All glory to the Lord for my successes, He blessed me with the talent, the will to stay focused, and the requisite work ethics. Additionally, He placed authentic and supportive people in my life who served as pillars of strength as I maneuvered the highs and lows which littered my athletic career.”The illustrious female sprint champion represented Jamaica at the 2000 – 2016 Olympic Games, where she claimed back-to-back 200m gold medals.

