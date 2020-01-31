Canada maul St. Kitts and Nevis 11-0

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation’s women’s team competing in the final round of the CONCACAF Football Qualifiers were comprehensively thrashed in the opening round of matches played at the HEB Park, Edinburg, Texas, USA on Wednesday (Jan. 29).

The team was trounced 11-nil by Canada in Group B action, when Adriana Leon netted four to go along with strikes from Ashley Lawrence, Christine Sinclair, Jayde Riviera, Jessie Fleming and Jordyn Huitema.

The Canadians opened their scoring very early in the match when Sinclair found the back of the net in the 7th minute.The score was then doubled in the 13th minute when Leon scored, before adding strikes in the 25th, 43rd and 79th minutes.