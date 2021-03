Basseterre,St.Kitts March 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

A Candle light Vigil will be held for the late Llewellyn Pyke, former teacher of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School and Athletics Coach, on Tuesday 9th March 2021 starting at 6pm.

The procession will start from the Charles E. Mills Secondary School and continue towards the New Recreation Ground in Sandy Point. Persons attending are asked to bring along their own candle and gather at the school by 5:45 pm. All COVID-19 Protocols will be observed.

