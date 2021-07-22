Cane Garden man charged for murdering Travis Clarke

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE man, wgo was deemed a person of interest and was assisting police with their investigations into the shooting-death of 36-year-old Travis Clarke of Newcastle, was slapped with a number of charges including Murder.

He is 26-year-old Patrick Howell Jr. Of Cane Garden, who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison after being charged on Tuesday (July 20).According to a police press release, in addition to Murder, Howell Jr. was charged with the offences of Robbery and Larceny, both of which were committed on Friday (July 16), the same day on which Clarke was shot and killed.

He was also charged for Escaping Lawful Custody, which occurred on Sunday (July 18).In an earlier release from the police, sometime after 3:00 p.m. on Friday (July 16), ranks responded to a report of a shooting incident and, on arrival, found Clarke’s motionless body lying on the road.Preliminary investigations had revealed that Clarke was sitting on a step in the Happy Hill Drive area when an armed assailant pursued him and shot him several times.

