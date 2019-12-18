Cape Air records high advanced bookings for Vance W. Amory International Airport

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 17, 2019) (SKNVIBES)

As the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), continues to provide an enabling environment to promote air travel to and from Nevis, interest in Cape Air flights which were recently reinstated at the Vance W. Amory International Airport (VWAIA) at Newcastle, continues to mount.Ms. Katya Ruiz, Regional Marketing Director for Cape Air, told the Department of Information recently that since the airline’s announcements that flights would resume from December 12, 2019.

“Right now people can book up till May, but the idea is to keep opening that booking date…I am not sure we have bookings in May of 2020 but for the next few months we have plenty of bookings already.“So we can say the advance bookings for Nevis are looking really healthy and we have been apparently welcomed very successfully because people as soon as we announced the start of the service people started booking and we monitor our bookings.