Captain of Celebrity Summit highly impressed with the design and construction of St. Kitts’ second cruise pier

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 16, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

As the recently constructed second cruise pier at Port Zante hosted its first ships ever, many were in praise of the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for its foresight in conceptualizing, designing and actualizing of the world class facility. Among those impressed with the construction of the new pier was the Captain of the Celebrity Summit, Mr. Ioannis Kasimatis. The Celebrity Summit was one of two vessels berthed at the second pier today.

Mr. Kasimatis spoke with the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, at which point he indicated that the multimillion dollar second cruise pier far exceeds the standards of cruise pier 1 at Port Zante.“The new pier is very wide and it is much better actually than the previous one. For us, from a marine side of view you have enough fenders.