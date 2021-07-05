Care package initiative expands to assist households with loss of/or reduced income as a result of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 03, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Social Development has expanded its care package initiative to benefit households in need of support as a result of a loss of income or reduced income due to the community spread of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis.The initiative provides meals, food supplies, and toiletries to persons in COVID-19 quarantine or isolation identified through the robust contact tracing and testing exercise by the Ministry of Health. Earlier this week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Janelle Lewis Tafari, announced the initiative’s expansion to qualifying households.

“As of June 29, the number of persons who have benefited includes persons from 471 households. Of these households, 302 were in quarantine or isolation, and 159 had heads who were either unemployed or had reduced income,” she indicated.Mrs. Lewis-Tafari added that the partnership with public and private sector entities, as well as with non-governmental organizations and civic-minded individuals continues to grow.

“The ministry has recently met with representatives from NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency), the Ministries of Agriculture and People Empowerment to discuss how we can provide healthy food options to recipients of the food care packages and at the same time support our local farmers,” she stated. The Ministry of Tourism has also discussed with us how we can provide fruit from the St. Kitts Eco Park.”

Recent donations of food supplies were also made from the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, as well as Claudia Sanchez and the Marriott Vacation Club. Additionally, St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board has committed to providing 1,250 food vouchers valued at $200 each. The vouchers are to benefit persons outside of the Food Assistance Programme and the Poverty Alleviation Programme.

Persons in need of assistance are encouraged to telephone 662-7710, 6473, and 663-5539 during working hours. Calls outside of working hours and on weekends should be directed to 662-5993.