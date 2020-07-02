Carib Brewery Donates Hand Sanitizers to the SWMC

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Carib Brewery recently donated 120 bottles of hand sanitizers to the St. Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation, as the workers remain on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Yannick Martin, Brand Manager at Carib Brewery, during a brief handing over of the sanitizers, said Carib Brewery recognizes the contribution of the SWMC workers, hence the reason for the donation. “We are aware that solid waste workers are on the front line when they are dealing with various products that can potentially be contaminated.

In response, Ms. Jamella Christopher, Senior Manager in charge of Human Resources and Communications, thanked Carib Brewery for the donation. “On behalf of the cooperation, we thank you and it’s very much appreciated, especially seeing that we are on the frontline,” Ms. Christopher replied.

READ MORE>>