Caribbean Airlines to ship COVID-19 vaccine to the region

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 23 2020 (SKNVIBES)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s flagship airline, Caribbean Airlines, is currently working on its plan to transport shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine across the region when it become available to member states.

Caribbean Airlines, via its Cargo Service, is currently developing a Covid-19 vaccine transportation plan to ensure its readiness to distribute the vaccine throughout the Caribbean.Unlike LIAT, the airline does not service all territories in the region, but it is currently consulting with stakeholders in advance of making preparations for the movement of the vaccine.

In a media statement, Caribbean Airlines said Caribbean Airlines Cargo is offering expansive global and regional connectivity through its scheduled flights, charter flights and interline arrangements.To this end, the airlines noted that “the carrier can facilitate the transport of temperature-controlled shipments to the Caribbean from several territories worldwide including Europe, India and the United States.

