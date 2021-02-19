Caribbean Lottery donates 3000 masks to COVID-19 fight

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Caribbean Lottery has donated a total of 3000 KN95 masks, 2000 to the Ministry of Health and 1000 to the National COVID-19 Task Force.The presentation was made at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on February 17, 2021.On behalf of the Caribbean Lottery, Sabina Harrinarain commended the efforts by the Ministry of Health as well as the COVID-19 Task Force in keeping the Federations safe.

“To show our commitment to the cause, we would like to donate 2000 of the KN95 masks to the Ministry of Health and 1000 of the KN95 masks to the COVID-19 Task Force,” she said. “We thank you so much and applaud you for all the hard work and effort you have taken in keeping us safe especially in these uncertain times.”Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, who accepted the masks on behalf of the ministry expressed his gratitude to the Caribbean Lottery for such a generous donation.

“I want to say how grateful we are for this timely and very important donation,” he said. “We have said all along that it’s the non-pharmaceutical measures that would keep us safe, that is, wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing, and we cannot have enough masks.”Dr. Wilkinson said that he is happy that the organization has decided to make the donation of 3000 KN95 masks.

“I will assure you these will go a long way in continuing to protect us and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “We have done a great job so far not having any community spread, not having major hospitalizations or deaths and this gesture today would go a long way in keeping us in a continued safe manner.”