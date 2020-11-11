Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project being implemented by St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

In order to increase management strategies while balancing sustainable use and conservation of the marine environment, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is in the process of implementing the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) according to Tricia King, Marine Management Area and Habitat Monitoring Officer at the Department of Marine Resources during her interview on October 28, 2020.

The blue economy is a term in economics relating to gaining benefits from a particular resource, in this case, the marine environment while integrating conservation methods and promoting sustainable use of these resources.Mrs. King said that “This is important because we recognise that we are small island developing states and yet we are also large oceanic states, therefore we need to create that balance to use our resources sustainably and still have for our future generation.”

