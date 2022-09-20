CARICOM extends best wishes to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their 39th Anniversary of Independence

The CARICOM (Caribbean Community) has extended its best wishes to the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on their 39th National Day on September 19.

In a congratulatory message from the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla N. Barnett, to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, she said:

“I wish to extend, on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), congratulations to you and to the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the country’s Thirty-Ninth Anniversary of Independence which is being celebrated under the theme, “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”.