CARICOM Observer Mission present in SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

OFFICIALS from CARICOM have formally accepted an invitation from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to observer today’s (Jun. 5) General Elections.

The body has sent a three-member delegation to Basseterre for the polls, and the trio had arrived on Wednesday evening (Jun. 3) aboard a Regional Security System (RSS) flight. A statement from CARICOM yesterday said: “At the invitation of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has fielded a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections.

The three-member Mission is being headed by the Chief Elections Officer of Saint Lucia, Mr. Gasper Jean Baptiste, who has served as a member of CARICOM Election Observation Missions to other CARICOM Member States; along with Grenadian nationals H.E. Mr. Arley Gill and Mr. Chester Arlington Humphrey.

READ MORE>>