CARIFTA Games 2021 pushed back to July

Basseterre,St.Kitts Janaury 25 2021 (SKNVIBES)

CAUTIOUS but optimistic were the words used by the President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), Mike Sands, to describe the staging of the now delayed 2021 CARIFTA Games slated for Hamilton, Bermuda.

Scheduled annually for the Easter weekend, the premier regional meet has been pushed back by three months to July 2-4 in the same location.That comes as the zonal body is seeking to work out the logistics to stage the event during the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic.

In a media statement, NACAC’s President explained that the “time is running out, and the situation is not improving globally. The NACAC family, the Carifta family is affected. We took a decision at Council level to do a survey with membership to determine the best course of action. There were several options for a date change, and we ultimately decided on July 2nd to 4th”.

READ MORE>>