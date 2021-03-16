CARIFTA Games pushed back to August

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE organisers of the CARIFTA Games have once again postponed the premier regional meet; this time to August so as to facilitate a number of events including writing of the Caribbean Examination Council Exams.

President of the North America, Central America and Caribbean Association (NACAC), Mike Sands confirmed the postponement during a recently held stakeholders meeting, where the August 13-15 period was ratified.According to media reports out of Hamilton, Bermuda, with the regional examination body now confirming the June-July period for the sitting of the regional Exams, the changes would now give the organisers a time to have the region’s best junior athletes on show.

It will also provide the organisers in Bermuda with additional time to plan the logistics with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.“Our Games were scheduled for July 2 to 4 and, lo and behold, we received official word several days ago that the CXC Exams have been scheduled for June14 to July 16,” the NACAC President was quoted as saying.

