CARPHA’S Executive Director updates Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis on regional health matters

Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr. Joy St. John met today (January 11) in Basseterre with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and updated him on regional general public health matters with a particular focus on COVID-19.

Dr. St. John received an honorary Doctor of Science Degree from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, in October 2022 in part for her sterling contribution to navigating CARPHA’s effectual management of the Caribbean region’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is a medical doctor by profession, warmly welcomed Dr. St. John and shared his philosophy in relation to the containment of respiratory infectious diseases and other public health concerns according to scientific evidence.

Dr. St. John said that she was very pleased with the engagement with the Prime Minister.